Calboy Drops Off Double Whammy With "XXL Freestyle/LLTK Anthem"

Aron A.
August 25, 2020 20:44
XXL Freestyle/LLTK Anthem
Calboy drops off some new heat in celebration of his spot on the XXL Freshman Class cover.


It's shaping up to be a huge year for Calboy. Though the coronavirus pandemic has essentially put the world of pause for a few months, artists found new ways to interact with the fans and have new music circulating. Calboy came through at the top of the year with his project, Long Live The Kings and followed it up with a deluxe edition. As the project has been making rounds and racking up plays, he's come through with some more new music to celebrate his recent accomplishments.

Fresh off of the announcement that he made the XXL Freshman Cover this year, Calboy delivered his own version of a Freshman freestyle with the double serving of "XXL Freestyle/LLTK Anthem." His actual Freshman freestyle hasn't dropped yet but this will surely hold you over in the meantime.

Quotable Lyrics
I know I came a long, long, long way from Downy
I know Cash Rules Everything A-fucking-round me
Tell the truth, baby, I was true, why you fuckin' doubt me?
Not to mention, I'm from 147, we get fuckin' rowdy

