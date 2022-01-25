Calboy Drops Bars Over Gunna's "Pushin P"

We're hardly a month into 2022 but it's safe to say that Gunna is declaring it his year. The release of the fourth and final installment in the Drip Season series earned Gunna his latest #1 album, beating out The Weeknd in a battle of first-week sales. However, it's the single "Pushin P" that's taken on a life of its own. Gunna turned the phrase into a marketing slogan that everyone from iHOP to Nike has commandeered on social media.

Calboy came through this week with his take on the song with a brand new freestyle. As he did with records like "Super Gremlin" in the past, he takes the viral record and adds his melodic delivery to the mix to hold fans over until his next body of work.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Play with us, it's damage, on my daddy, he's restin' in peace

Told my bitch don't panic, if I'm blammin', just duck in the seat

Oppas want me dead but I'll be damned so I'm tuckin' this heat

It's off with his head, he end up dead 'cause he fuckin' with me

