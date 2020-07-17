Calboy Delivers New Single "Clueless"

Ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of Long Live The Kings, Calboy is giving fans another taste of what's to come with the latest single off the forthcoming body of work. Last month, the rapper gave us the first glance of the deluxe version of his winter project when he dropped the King Von-featured "Brand New," followed by the Fivio Foreign-assisted "Rounds." Now, he's back with yet another single off the album, showing a more vulnerable side to himself on "Clueless."

The release of this single also came with some cinematic visuals, directed by Drefilms. In the music video, a distant Calboy shows disinterest to his half-naked, twerking companion, too distracted by his chaotic surroundings. About three quarters of the way through the video, things take a turn when Calboy and his buddies face off with a squad of cops. Flames ablaze and smoke surrounding them, they refuse to back down against the authoritative presence of the police, a poignant reference to the BLM protests that have been taking place over the last month-and-a-half.

Check out "Clueless" below and keep an eye out for Long Live The Kings (Deluxe) coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Made a mil', how I carry my cadence

I done found me a plug out in Vegas

Watch him beat down the pot with the baby

In the kitchen with pies like the baker

And that b*tch buggin' like me cicada

I said fuck it, let's get to some paper