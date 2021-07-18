Calboy joined in on the criticism of Pop Smoke's new posthumous album, Faith, Saturday, complaining about being left off of the record. He explained this is not the first time that Smoke's people have slighted him, after he was left off of 2020's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

"This the second time Brodie camp played with a verse of mine ..bro knew what it was n what it wasn’t," he wrote in a tweet. "It’s all love for him 4L but I have zero respect for tht camp bro."



Roger Kisby / Getty Images

One fan asked Calboy, "Why Steven victor do you dirty on both of Pop’s albums, that shot ain’t right bro."

"Fuck em ! LongLivePop tho," Calboy replied.

The 22-year-old rapper was far from the only one to have complaints about the new project. In addition to Smoke's close friend, Mike Dee, fellow New York rapper Rowdy Rebel voiced his frustrations about Faith on Twitter, earlier this week.

"SMH I DONT UNDERSTAND WHY MY BOY NOT ON THIS TRACC," Rowdy wrote. "AYOO @ELIFROSS_ DONT TRIP BRO YU KNO HOW THESES INDUSTRY N***AS IS STRAIGHT SUCCERS."

Check out Smoke's new posthumous album for yourself here.