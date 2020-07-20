Cal Scruby Details "1000 Ways To Die" On New Banger

There's a simple formula in modern-day rap music that seems to be as effective as any: a slick flow paired with a vaguely spooky dark minor-key banger. For Cal Scruby, it's a blueprint that helped his brand new album While You Were Sleeping stand out as an instantly enjoyable listening experience. Though there are many strong cuts to choose from, there's something alluring about the eerie "1000 Ways To Die," an early album track that makes effective use of one of rap's underutilized instruments: the harp.

"Somehow I still get slept on like a fold-out I slept on when I first got flown out, that's way back when I had no clout," he raps, in the opening verse. "I still got no doubt I'm just gon' make it work / There's so much cocaine it hurts / I broke down like 16 lines, that's just how I made this verse." Check out the track right now, and sound off - is Cal Scruby on your radar? Check out While You Were Sleeping right here.

