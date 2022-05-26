It feels as if Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been getting married for months, but the pair have reportedly officially tied the knot. Since the inception of their romance, Barker and Kardashian haven't ceased displaying their affections. The uber-famous couple has been jet-setting from one end of the earth to the other, and all the while, they have a photographer snapping pictures of their movements. They finally tied the knot in Italy with all of their famous friends and loved ones in tow, but there were a few names missing from the guestlist.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, was nowhere to be found as the three children he shares with the reality star played a part in the nuptials. Caitlyn Jenner was also reportedly absent, and TMZ offered an explanation as to why.

According to the outlet, Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney's big day. It was reported that while Jenner and Kardashian have a good-standing relationship, they aren't all that close and don't speak often. TMZ emphasized that there aren't any underlying issues between the two, but because the wedding ceremony was intimate, it didn't seem appropriate for Jenner to be there.

Meanwhile, Jenner spent the weekend cheering on her driver for her W series racing team. In related news, she recently did an interview where she said it was "difficult" for Kim Kardashian to live with Kanye West and added that Davidson seemed like a better fit.

