Appearing on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has Caitlyn Jenner dropping all sorts of gems about the Kardashian-Jenner crew. First, Caitlyn revealed that she hasn't had much of a relationship with stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian after sharing with the reality star that she planned to transition from male to female. “I went through every kid and Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process," Caitlyn shared. "It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since."



Now, another soundbite from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has surfaced, yet this time it's about Caitlyn's billionaire daughter Kylie Jenner. While on the British-based television series, actor Cliff Parisi asked Caitlyn if the Kardashian-Jenner family keeps a security team with them at all times. Caitlyn confirms that "everywhere" they go, there are bodyguards around, specifically mentioning how much Kylie drops on her team.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300[,000] and $400,000 a month,” Caitlyn revealed. "A ton of money." If Kylie is dropping $300K per month on security, that equates to over $3.5 million. Being surrounded by a team of people hired to protect them is something that the Kardashian-Jenner kids are accustomed to. "They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever,” said Caitlyn. “They like the security guys there.” Check out Caitlyn's clip of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! below.