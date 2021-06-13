Jimmy Kimmel called out Caitlyn Jenner, who is campaigning to become governor of California, on his late-night show, Thursday, by referring to her as "Donald Trump in a wig." Jenner responded on Twitter, implying that the joke was transphobic, and asked where the outrage is from the LGBT community.

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig,” Jenner wrote in the tweet. “He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”



Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Kimmel's joke came during his monologue, in which he critiqued Jenner's broader political platform.

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They’ve got all the same kind of moves," Kimmel joked.

He added: “She’s just trying to get attention. Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”

Jenner later called out Kimmel again, this time for a joke about China, which she said is contributing to AAPI hate.

"Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate," she wrote in a separate tweet. "Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate"

