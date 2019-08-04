Caitlyn Jenner hasn't been in the public eye too much as of late as she has distanced herself from the Kardashian clan since coming out as transgender. While she isn't as visible as she used to be, there is no denying that people still care about Jenner and the moves she has made with her newfound identity. For last little while now, Jenner has been dating Sophia Hutchens who is also transgender. Things have been going so well, in fact, that Jenner is reportedly looking to start a family with her, according to Closer Magazine.

A source close to the couple told the publication that "Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got ten children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing."

It is being reported that Hutchens is also interested in becoming a mother and that the two would use a surrogate to make their family dreams come true. Over the next few months, it will be interesting to see if this comes to fruition and how an 11th child would be welcomed into the already established Jenner family.

The two have been together since 2017.