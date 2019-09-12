Caitlyn Jenner has been the subject of plenty of jokes over the past few years due to her transition as a trans woman. While transgender issues should be taken seriously, there are obviously those who find the humor in one of the most heralded male athletes of all-time, coming out as a woman. Jenner has been able to take these jokes in stride and was courageous enough to take part in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

Jenner faced some pretty daunting jokes at the hands of NBA star Blake Griffin but as expected, she had her moment to clap back at everyone. Based on the clip below, it seems as though Jenner tried to take more of a self-deprecatory approach to her comedy.

“I raised 10 children. I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off,” she explained. “I just retired it. It was done!”

Continuing to refer to her penis as an "it," Jenner says: “Let me remind you. It made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history. It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world.”

If you want to see more of the jokes from this roast, it will be airing on Sunday, September 15th on Comedy Central.