But...how? Despite his hits upon hits upon hits, none of Kanye West's music rings a bell for Caitlyn Jenner. She confessed on the British reality series that she currently stars in, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, that she doesn't "know any Kanye West songs," after she was asked to sing her favourite track from Kanye's extensive discography. Caitlyn, who was formerly married to Kanye's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, for many years, said she was "going to into so much trouble when [she] get[s] home," as her former step-daughter and Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, would surely give her a hard time for her lack of Kanye knowledge.

It recently seemed as though Caitlyn was "in trouble" with the majority of her family members. In an earlier episode of I'm A Celebrity, Caitlyn didn't receive any mail from her family members (except a letter from her dogs, who, obviously, didn't write the message), which caused speculation that Caitlyn was on bad terms with her four kids, Brandon, Brody, Kendall, and Kylie. However, Kendall squashed these rumours by voicing her support for her dad on Instagram shortly after. In yet another episode of the reality show, Caitlyn opened up about her non-relationship with Khloe Kardashian, claiming that the two of them hadn't spoken in five years since Caitlyn's transition. However, it was reported that Khloe shut down these claims, insinuating that she was supportive of Caitlyn. Though things look alright between Caitlyn and all of her kids and step-kids at the moment, this Kanye confession could be cause for drama in the famous family.