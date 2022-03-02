Yesterday, we reported that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of firing shots at a man in San Jose, California. The arrest and subsequent allegations were extremely shocking, and at the time, it was reported that the target went to the hospital and was treated for some non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, a new report from TMZ is explaining the alleged motive behind the shooting. As the outlet reports, the target was already known to Velasquez, and in fact, he allegedly molested one of Velasquez's young family members at a daycare center.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The man helps host a daycare center, and just last week, he has been rung up on charges of lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. After the man was released from jail, Velasquez was angered and he allegedly went after the man by shooting him in his car, just outside of a school. Velasquez was seemingly acting in a protective manner, however, the extra-judicial shooting could land him in some serious jail time.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

[Via]