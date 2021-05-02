Cadence Weapon Shares New Album "Parallel World"

Canadian rap legend Cadence Weapon has arrived with his latest body of work, Parallel. The Toronto-based rapper announced the project back in February with the release of the single, "SENNA" ft. Jacques Greene. The rapper's latest project offers a sci-fi-esque look into the 'parallel universe; that lies beneath the surface while exploring timely social issues like systemic racism, gentrification, and more.

Cadence Weapon enlists a few artists to help shape the 10-track project such as Manga Saint Hilare, Fat Tony, Skratch Bastid, and Backxwash. On the productions side, Jimmy Edgar, Martyn Bootyspoon, Casey MQ, Korea Town Acid, and DNNY PHNTM are those who contributed to the project.

Peep Cadence Weapon's new project below.