Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in this year's NBA Entry Draft and he ended up getting selected by none other than the Detroit Pistons. Coming into this season, fans were extremely eager to see what Cunningham could do, especially when you consider how the Pistons have been desperate for a player like him for quite some time.

While Cunningham had a solid start in the summer league, he ultimately found himself injured in training camp. On October 1st, Cunningham went down with an ankle injury and since that time, he has been trying to get back on the court. In fact, he had to miss all of the preseason and even the first four games of the regular season due to his injury woes.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Now, however, there is some optimism for Cunningham. According to James Edwards III, Cunningham is no longer on the team's injury report which indicates that he will probably get to play tonight. This is huge news for Cunningham and the Pistons, as the star rookie will finally get a taste of NBA action. It remains to be seen how he'll play, although there is no doubt that this is good news all around.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from around the NBA.