Young Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham showed his love for Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul in an interview Friday morning, calling Paul his favorite player to matchup with.

“Favorite guy to match up with… Chris Paul was really fun to play against,” Cunningham said. “Just ‘cuz he is always making the right read. I feel like watching him, and being on the opposite side of it, I feel like I learned a lot in those games, I’d say Chris Paul.”

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

20-year-old Cunningham, one of the NBA’s brightest young talents, most likely watched Paul during the height of his career. Prior to the NBA, Cunningham was renowned as one of, if not the top, NCAA basketball players in his class. After an impressive freshman year season at Oklahoma State University, which saw Cunningham average 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, he declared for the NBA Draft, where he was taken number one overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Cunningham’s transition to the professional level has been smooth. In his rookie season he averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, behind winner Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Evan Mobely of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paul is coming off yet another disappointing finish in the postseason. After a dominant regular season that saw the Suns take control of the top seed in the West, the Suns lost a hotly contested series against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. Paul received criticism for his performance in the series. In the seven game series, Paul finished five of the games with less than 14 points on the board, and had three games where he committed over five turnovers.

Paul and the Suns will be looking to bounce back from the recent disappointment next season. The Suns have made headlines recently due to uncertainty of young star Deandre Ayton’s future with the team, as Phoenix has recently been identified as a potential landing spot for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

