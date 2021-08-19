Cade Cunningham is setting himself up for a massive NBA career. The first overall pick in this year's NBA draft will now get to play for the Detroit Pistons, and based on his Summer League play, he is looking NBA-ready. Fans are eager to see what he can do for this Pistons team that has severely underperformed over the last few years. He has excelled at every level he's played, and the expectations are high right now.

Now that he is in the NBA, reporters are beginning to ask him the tough questions. Of course, we are talking about questions that could render him unpopular if fans don't agree with his opinion. Perhaps the most polarizing discussion Cunningham has entered is the debate between Michael Jordan and/or LeBron James.

When asked about who he thinks is the GOAT, Cunningham made sure to pay homage to MJ, however, he respectfully chose LeBron, which makes a lot of sense given Cunningham's age.

“I’ve seen all the Michael Jordan stuff, dude is different,” Cunningham said via Marc Carman of Fansided. “I can’t argue with the fact that you think he is the GOAT, but in my eyes I say LeBron.”

Many fans will disagree with Cunningham here, however, people tend to be biased to whomever they grew up with. Cunningham is no different, and now, he will get to play against the man whom he deems as the GOAT. We're sure that will be a full-circle moment for Cunningham, once the time comes.

