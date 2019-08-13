Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market are teaming up for another special edition sneaker collab, following up the wildly popular Nike x CPFM VaporMax 2019 that debuted back in May.

This time around, the Nike Blazer Mid serves as the silhouette and consumers will be given the ability to customize their pair through Nike's "By You" platform.

According to Sole Collector, each pair comes equipped with an exposed, sponge-like ankle collar and multi-colored insoles similar to the VaporMax 2019 collab, but fans will be able to customize everything else, ranging from the materials to the colors and patterns throughout the upper, tongue, laces and more.

A release procedure for the "Sponge" Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Blazer Mid By You has not yet been announced, but you can get a good idea of the available options via the IG posts embedded below.