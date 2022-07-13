C-Murder Shares Song & Letter For NBA Youngboy Ahead Of Gun Trial

NBA Youngboy's transformed into a voice of a generation. Though some have argued that he's being blackballed in the music industry, his output and fanbase are a testament that he's a force to be reckoned with. However, YB has his own faults, too. Many of which have played out in front of the public.

Ahead of his trial for gun possession, C-Murder slid through with a song and letter dedicated Youngboy. On his new single, "Letter To Youngboy," he delivers some words of encouragement for YB over a dizzying beat. C-Murder offers empathy to Youngboy, who just began his trial for gun possession this week, after witnessing YB's legal issues mount.

Check out the latest offering from C-Murder below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You see, I'm not heartless

Although my wife feel like I put a knife in her heart

But I've been locked up 20 years, my Black heart been dead from the start

From the first day I caught this murder case, people been lying to my face

I got relatives that wanna see my die in county jail