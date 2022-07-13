mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

C-Murder Shares Song & Letter For NBA Youngboy Ahead Of Gun Trial

Aron A.
July 13, 2022 15:50
247 Views
22
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dear Youngboy
C-Murder

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

C-Murder says he sees himself in NBA Youngboy on his latest song.


NBA Youngboy's transformed into a voice of a generation. Though some have argued that he's being blackballed in the music industry, his output and fanbase are a testament that he's a force to be reckoned with. However, YB has his own faults, too. Many of which have played out in front of the public. 

Ahead of his trial for gun possession, C-Murder slid through with a song and letter dedicated Youngboy. On his new single, "Letter To Youngboy," he delivers some words of encouragement for YB over a dizzying beat. C-Murder offers empathy to Youngboy, who just began his trial for gun possession this week, after witnessing YB's legal issues mount. 

Check out the latest offering from C-Murder below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
You see, I'm not heartless
Although my wife feel like I put a knife in her heart
But I've been locked up 20 years, my Black heart been dead from the start
From the first day I caught this murder case, people been lying to my face
I got relatives that wanna see my die in county jail

C-Murder NBA Youngboy
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS C-Murder Shares Song & Letter For NBA Youngboy Ahead Of Gun Trial
22
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject