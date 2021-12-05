mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

C-Murder Pays Homage To Young Dolph On "I Don't Wanna Go Outside"

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 15:25
C-Murder shares "I Don't Wanna Go Outside," a tribute to Young Dolph.


The death of Young Dolph rippled through the world. The rapper carved out a lane for himself in hip-hop while emphasizing the importance of being independent and giving back to the community. Fans, friends, and peers have mourned his loss over the past few weeks as many others have paid tribute to his memory.

C-Murder is currently incarcerated but he was among those who were torn by the news of Dolph's passing. This week, he shared a brand new single titled, "I Don't Wanna Go Outside" that pays homage to Dolph. The rapper tackles thumping Southern production and shares his appreciation for Dolph, along with the dangers of the streets as a high-profile figure.

Check out the latest from C-Murder below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
What's the deal?
Boy, life is real
I was sittin' on a bunk when Dolph got killed
I jumped off the bunk like I lost my senses

