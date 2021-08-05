C-Murder's legal saga is a tragic and sprawling tale that dates back to 2002. The former No Limit rapper and brother of Percy "Master P" Miller has been serving a life sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary since 2009, yet his efforts to regain his freedom over the past decade have not gone unnoticed. Regardless, C-Murder has not had much luck. In 2017, he was ordered to pay $1.1 million to the family of Steve Thomas, and in recent years, he has also sought out help from Kim Kardashian and anyone else who could possibly help his case.

Now, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for C-Murder after all. Less than 24 hours ago, the Trapped In Crime artist claimed that there is DNA evidence that has been withheld in 31 sealed court documents that could help effectively free him. On Thursday, C-Murder returned with yet another statement regarding his legal situation.



"To all my oppressed brothers this 10/2 non-unanimous jury law is a direct violation of our civil rights!!" the former No Limit rapper states. "This is a racist Jim Crow law !! We must fight for ourselves !! This is our call of duty !! Over 1500 inmates are wrongfully incarcerated under the illegal 10/2 verdict!! We are presently kidnapped in Louisiana prisons !! I must take a stand."

C-Murder signs off on the statement with "Corey Miller #4EVERTRU," and in the same post, he also highlights a hunger strike protest that he is currently leading in order to bring attention to COVID-19 Lousiana prison deaths and help secure protection for inmates against the virus.