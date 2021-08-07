Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Ronald Haley Jr. have joined forces to represent Corey "C-Murder" Miller, who is currently serving a life sentence at the Elayn Hust Correctional Center in Louisiana for a murder conviction in which he continues to maintain his innocence.

Recently, Miller publicly spoke out against the living a safety conditions of the facility, going as far as taking on a hunger strike in order to bring light to the situation.

“No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract COVID-19 nor die from it," reads a statement from Crump and Haley. "There are far too many people who are unreasonably compromised due to existing medical conditions and older age who will suffer or die due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. There is no form of justice that should allow this level of neglect for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated."

In 2002, C-Murder was arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old. Two of the witnesses who testified against him during the trial recanted their statements in 2018, however a judge decided against having the conviction thrown out.

“Mr. Miller maintains his innocence and we are diligently working with his legal defense team to free him, but in the meantime, we are monitoring the conditions at Elayn Hunt and are considering taking legal action," added his legal team. “We stand with Mr. Miller and everyone who is incarcerated who are in fear of losing their lives due to the pandemic and inhumanity of the correctional system. We demand that the Department of Corrections act immediately.”