Right around the one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion's death, the late rapper's 16-year-old friend found himself recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head. C Glizzy, who was affiliated with X in Florida, is expected to make a full recovery and this week, updates have been reported regarding the situation.

16-year-old rapper C Glizzy found himself in a rough spot when he was shot in the head a few weeks ago. He's lucky to still be alive and hopefully, he's able to get back to regular form soon so he can continue to rise in his own music career. According to the Miami Herald, a teenager from Pompano Beach has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of C Glizzy. The identity of the suspect has not been identified but it is known that he is also 16-years-old.

C Glizzy was reportedly involved in a verbal argument outside of a convenience store on June 15 when somebody shot at him, his brother and their friend before driving away. The three were then transported to the hospital by two Good Samaritans.

We're hoping C Glizzy is able to get back in the studio soon. He has a long life ahead of him and lots of potential to shine in the music industry. Pray for him.



