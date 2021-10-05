mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

C Biz Connects With Giggs For "Long Time Coming"

Aron A.
October 05, 2021 19:12
Long Time Coming
C Biz Feat. Giggs

C Biz and Giggs connect for a banger.


If you've been looking for some raw UK rap, two pioneering figures have connected for a banger. C Biz and Giggs teamed up this week for a brand new banger titled, "Long Time Coming. With triumphant production backing them, C Biz kicks the record off with a direct flow with braggadocious bars reflecting on how far he's come. "I made it out the trenches where n***as was selling dreams," he raps. Giggs slow-burning delivery drops quick-witted punchlines with ferocity in his tone.

A music video for the song accompanied its release over the weekend. The video sees C Biz and Giggs surrounded by the homies while delivering their verses outside of an apartment building.

Check out the collaboration below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Get my rap flow on
Lean back, get my Fat Joe on
Shit's jumpin' when the MAC go off
Fat pockets, I'm a Black show off

C Biz
C Biz Giggs
