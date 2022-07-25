Byron Scott says that Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has the talent to make it in the NBA, even if he does look "a little bit out of place." The former Lakers head coach and shooting guard discussed Shareef's potential with TMZ in a piece published on Monday.

Shareef recently competed for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's Summer League but didn't have the breakout performances he would have hoped for.

“I think he looked a little bit out of place,” Scott said. “He wasn’t ready. I think he still has a little ways to go. I think the talent is there. Obviously, the athleticism is there.”



Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

The 22-year-old joined the Lakers' Summer League roster after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. He played his college ball for LSU, following in his father's footsteps.

While Shareef may still have some work to do, Scott believes that his Lakers teammate Scotty Pippen Jr., on the other hand, "is NBA ready."

“It’s just some other little things he has to tweak. But Scotty Pippen Jr. looked really good,” he continued. “Again, it goes back to showing you four years of school compared to a guy that just went a year or whatever the case may be is a big difference."

Pippen Jr. is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife, Larsa.

Check out Scott's discussion with TMZ below.

[Via]