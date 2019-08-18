Busta Rhymes' son is off to college and the rapper has captured the adorable moment before the send-off. This will be Busta's second child heading off to acquire his higher education and evidently, the legendary rapper could not be any more proud. The captured moment was shared via Busta Rhymes' official Instagram account and so with his 1.9 million followers. In the photo, we can see Busta kissing his son on the forehead in the middle of what appears to be a college dorm hall. The son is seen laughing, slightly embarrassed by his father, in the emotional moment. The photo was tied to the following caption: "Another young King of mine, off to begin the next chapter. Congrats @originaltrillian. The World is Yours young King. #LincolnUniversity."

To note, Busta Rhymes has a total of five children which includes three sons T'Ziah, T'Khi and Trillian all born between 1993 and 2001. The Hip Hop mogul also has two daughters, each respectively born in 1999 and 1998. Recently, the rapper sent off T'Khi to college and now Trillian is the last and youngest of his sons to enter this next, important chapter of his life. A big congratulations to both Busta and his son Trillian.