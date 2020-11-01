It's funny how T.I. went on a rampage throughout the entire of 2020 demanding someone face him in Verzuz. He went after both Jay and 50 Cent, who both declined, and continued his crusade harboring similar feelings to Outkast at the 1995 Source Awards. T.I. truly wanted to face off someone from the East Coast to prove Atlanta's weight in the rap game.



Ultimately, it came down to Busta Rhymesextending an invitation on The Fat Joe Show, delivering an extremely rare Joprah moment. "T.I., it is intriguing to me that you have such a concern with New York MCs," Busta said. "I wanna understand what that's about. But, from one brother that loves you to my brother that knows I love him, I'm begging you to step in the ring with me. I'ma bust yo ass."

T.I. has since declined, citing a "generational gap" between the two before accepting to go against Jeezy. T.I. still remains the only artist who's offered to do two battles. And Busta Rhymes still wants all the smoke.

"Let's be clear. You said that you didn't think me and T.I. would be a good Verzuz," Busta told Ebro. "Direct response to that: Neither do I. It would be uncivil, that ass-beating. But what I'm saying is, I never asked to do a Verzuz with T.I. That's my brother and I love him, but I never asked to do a Verzuz with him. Joe Crack was telling me that I see what was going on between him and 50. And when 50, you know, kind of brushed him off, did I also hear this thing that T.I. was expressing about his issues with New York MCs."

Busta Rhymes was among the names Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said was interested in doing a Verzuz battle. Looks like we'll have to wait and see. Peep the clip below.