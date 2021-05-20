Busta Rhymes Ripped Dilla Production On "Turn Me Up Some"

Today, we celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest rappers of all time, Busta Rhymes, who turns 49. In honor of the legendary emcee, whose recent album ELE2: The Wrath Of God proved that he's still going strong, it feels appropriate to highlight one of his many timeless tunes. While Busta has many hit singles to draw from, sometimes looking to the deeper cuts is the move, and his 2002 album It Ain't Safe No More is filled with such selections.

"Turn Me Up Some" is one of three J Dilla produced tracks lining Busta's sixth studio album, and all three find the rapper absolutely snapping. There's something about Dilla's crisp and buoyant production that encourages creative emcees to burrow into unexpected pockets. On this one, Busta opts for his signature nasal cadence as he lets fly an onslaught of rapid-fire lyricism over Dilla's ghostly sci-fi wails. It's exactly the sort of minimalist production that highlight's Busta's relentless prowess as an emcee, and while it might lack the commercial appeal of a "Make It Clap," songs like "Turn Me Up Some" are the fuel that has given the Flipmode heavyweight such tireless longevity.

Happy birthday, Busta! When was the last time you revisited It Ain't Safe No More?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Blows that black and blue your front and your back

Choose, whatever the route that you choose

Wounds so horrendous forensics will get to analyzing the bruise

Blows will never come in singular, they coming in twos

My crew be starting the ruckus once I give them the cues

To blast from the triggers that'll bust from all of my dudes