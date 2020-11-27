Busta Rhymes Reunites The Flipmode Squad On "Follow The Wave"

Today, Busta Rhymes came through with another update to ELE2: The Wrath Of God, this time adding four new tracks on the official Deluxe Edition. And in what can only be described as a treat for the day one fans, Busta came through to gather the Flipmode Squad for the first time in decades for "Follow The Wave," a refreshingly vintage lyrical posse cut laced by the consistently reliable Nottz. Clocking in at a healthy six minutes and forty-five seconds, each emcee has ample space to breathe, from Rampage setting it off to Busta Rhymes closing things out.

"Emerging like I'm a surgeon, see that's the way we do shit," spits Busta. "Microscopic glass in my eye, analyzing cancer / there's a chemical imbalance in the music but I got the answer." Based on the tier at which Bus is spitting, it's incredible to note how much energy and creativity he brought to the ELE2 sessions -- and for all we know, he's still got B-sides in the vault for safe-keeping. If you're looking for a dose of unfiltered bars from the Flipmode Squad, look no further than "Follow The Wave," and go support the Deluxe Edition in full right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Microscopic glass in my eye, analyzing cancer

There's a chemical imbalance in the music but I got the answer

You have ta, embrace this lord and master

Embrace the God and see the influence of what you're after

See most of ya'll be the descendants of the open chapter

So let me school ya'll on the craft that you supposed to master

Heh heh, laughter -- celebrating a win