Busta Rhymes has a short temper, at least that's what it seems like these days. There have been a few occasions where he's been spotted going ballistic on people for various reasons. Whether he's being accused if rocking fake jewelry or being called a homophobic slur, Busta's had a few public outbursts in recent times. The latest one, however, happened to occur on a flight to London, Daily Mail reports. According to the outlet, he's being accused of getting aggressive with a passenger that put her luggage in his first-class luggage space.



Jason Koerner/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes got heated on a flight and got escorted off the plane by police in New York City. Apparently, he got on the plane with five bags before finding out someone used his first-class luggage space. "Who's got all their stuff in my locker?" He reportedly demanded. He got "agitated, aggressive and rude" before insulting the woman whose luggage was in his space.

"He began shouting and behaving extremely aggressively and the woman was getting more and more upset, she began crying," a witness said. "As she got more and more tearful, her husband, who is British and works in London as a trader, intervened and told him he needn't be so rude to his wife."

She added, "'The husband was trying to diffuse the situation, to which Busta replied, 'Let's go homeboy."

Page Six received confirmation that the incident did occur on the plane but they did not confirm that it was Busta Rhymes. "Officers at Heathrow were requested by the airline of an inbound plane to Heathrow Airport from the US to attend following an alleged verbal altercation involving several passengers," they said.