Today marks a milestone occasion for one of hip-hop's genuine GOAT contenders, Busta Rhymes. As it happens, it's the twenty-fifth anniversary of his debut album The Coming, the first of ten studio albums from the New York lyricist. Given the significance of the day, Busta took to Instagram to issue a reflective message, thanking his longtime fans and supporters for their loyalty throughout the journey.

"HAPPY 25YR ANNIVERSARY TO MY 1ST SOLO ALBUM #THECOMING," captions Busta, alongside a heartfelt video message. "NUFF SAID!! LET’S CELEBRATE!!!!! LET’S ALWAYS CLAIM THE DIVINE!!" The clip itself finds Busta covering similar territory, stating "happy twenty-fifth anniversary to my first solo album ever, The Coming. March 26th, 1996. The evolution of the Dragon happened. So I'ma say this again. Everybody that's been with me since that day to now and beyond, I couldn't have done this shit without ya'll. I love ya'll, I salute ya'll, I thank ya'll."

The milestone occasion was celebrated by some of his friends and collaborators, including Rapsody, who traded bars with him on the ELE2 highlight "Best I Can." "Been bussin ass for 25 strong!" praises Rapsody. "Congrats! Love you, King!!!!!!" Swizz Beatz also hit up the Dungeon Dragon with some praise, writing "Happy Anniversary King 25 more plus, strong King love." "Happy Anniversary Brother!!!" writes Rockwilder. "All the blessings of life to you king!" Even Giggs came through for an overseas co-sign, hitting Busta with "Veteran Ting."

Clearly, the admiration runs deep. Understandably so, given everything Busta Rhymes has shared with his listeners throughout his decades-deep career. Happy anniversary to Busta Rhymes -- why not consider giving The Coming a quick spin for old time's sake?

For more Busta Rhymes content, check out our official ranking of all of his Dr. Dre collaborations right here.