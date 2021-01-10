Busta Rhymes says he had to duct-tape his stomach down to film the music video for “Czar” from his recent album, Extinction Level Event 2. He says the eye-opening moment inspired his recent weight-loss journey.

Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live! / Getty Images

“When I shot that video, there’s a scene of me wearing all white with a headwrap,” Busta explained in an interview for The Tamron Hall Show. “When I initially put that all white on, it showed how badly out of shape I was on camera. So we went into the dressing room and they duct-taped my stomach down. With electric duct tape.”

Busta shared on Instagram, just months later in October, that he was down 86 pounds

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!” he wrote in all caps on Instagram. “LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

Busta also spoke candidly with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 Radio in November regarding his weight. The rapper explained that his oldest son feared he would see his father die prematurely as a result of poor health.

