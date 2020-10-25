Busta Rhymes is refusing to give up on a Verzuz matchup with T.I. He took to Instagram, Friday night, to further bait Tip into accepting the challenge.

T.I. has continuously denied battling Busta Rhymes, suggesting that there is a generational gap between the two rappers. In his place, T.I. suggested Busta Rhymes battles LL Cool J instead: "I spoke to Busta," said T.I. "I gave him LL [Cool J]'s number. I told him, that's the tree you want to bark up. You might want to get back in the generation of yours that you want to represent for. Busta is an incredible talent. An undeniable legend. Ain't no quarrels or ain't no criticism. There's no dispute here. Just as I know with great certainty that he belongs in the generation that he represents."

"If you play a record that came out in '87, what I'm gone do? Play a record that came out in '93? What am I gone do," asked Tip. "I don't know, it just doesn't feel even keel. You know, Busta and LL... Busta and Twista... I think all of those are excellent match-ups. I know he wouldn't be avoiding them to come into the 2000 generation just to avoid a true match-up from someone in his generation."

T.I. is scheduled to battle Jeezy during the series' upcoming second season. "#VERZUZ is back with Season 2!! T.I. vs Jeezy. Let the celebrations begin," the series' Instagram, page posted, Saturday.

The matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:00 PM ET and will air on Instagram and Apple Music.