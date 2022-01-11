Busta Rhymes has kept quite busy throughout the pandemic. He closed out 2020 with the release of his 10th studio album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, and remained a topic of conversation whenever Verzuz is brought up. ELE 2 was Busta's first project in eight years, and it looks like fans won't have to wait that long for a follow-up.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This week, Busta Rhymes slid through with some great news about his next body of work. The project is officially complete, according to the rapper himself. He took to Instagram where he shared the update on the project and offered a shout-out to DJ Kay Slaywho was dealing with health issues.

"New Album Done,” he wrote in the caption. “@djkayslay you on my mind while I’m recording King. Keep Fighting!! We need you and we got too much shit left to do.. Thank you @khrysis_ #SOULCOUNCIL.”

In the song snippet he previewed, Busta also gave a shout-out to Dr. Dre and Kay Slay. "We gettin' gutter while I'm listenin' to Kay Slay/ Or West Coast, looks like it's Dre Day," he raps on the record.

In 2021, Busta Rhymes revealed that he locked in studio time with Metro Boomin as well as DaBaby. Hopefully, we get to hear those records on his follow-up to Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God.

Check the snippet below.