Busta Rhymes Made A Solo Splash With "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check"

It's difficult to imagine a time when Busta Rhymes was on the come-up, riding the high of a scene-stealing feature on A Tribe Called Quest's 1992 classic "Scenario." Having originally entered the game as part of Leaders Of The New School, it quickly became evident that Busta had a long solo career ahead of him, boasting an animated and dynamic personality unique to the golden-era rap landscape. That fateful moment arose on this exact day, twenty-four years ago, when Busta Rhymes delivered his debut solo single "Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check."

Over a playful and grimy instrumental by Busta himself and Rashad "Ringo" Smith, the rising rapper kicked things off with an undeniably infectious cry of "Yah Yah Yah," which would go on to be interpolated by Eminem and Denaun Porter decades later. With the clear influence of Ol' Dirty Bastard evident throughout, Busta brought no shortage of character as he kicked flow after flow. "Coming through like G.I. Joe, Star Wars, moving ill like Han Solo," he spits. "Make you bounce around like this was calypso."

Arriving as part of his debut album The Coming, "Woo Hah!!" ultimately landed Busta Rhymes a Grammy Nomination for Best Rap Performance, not exactly a bad look for the young New York emcee. All things considered, it feels important to celebrate the first chapter of a long and winding tome -- check out where Busta's solo career kicked off right now, and show some love to the legendary Dungeon Dragon in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sail my seven seas and enjoy my boat cruise

I know you really want to know who's

Coming through leaving blunt stains and residues

Sorry, homeboy, but your flow sound used

Got to pay your dues, baby, you know the rules

Whenever I travel the world I land cruise