Busta Rhymes recently celebrated his forty-ninth birthday, and many fans took to social media to pay homage to the hip-hop legend by highlighting his many contributions to the game. Over the weekend, Busta opted to connect with some of his close friends and collaborators for a more intimate birthday bash at Miami's Carbone restaurant, where he was joined by a few key music industry figures.

From the look of it, Noreaga, Justin Timberlake, Fat Joe, CJ, James Cruz, and El Alfa El Jefe got together to organize a meeting of the bosses for Busta's big day, with several images and clips making the rounds on social media. "We still Celebrating," captions Busta, sharing a video of himself and Justin Timberlake in a brotherly embrace (complete with Fat Joe commentary). "Bday Love was incredible tonight. Salute @justintimberlake @fatjoe @therealnoreaga @elalfaeljefe @realcj_ @jcruzshow for pullin’ up and for putting this together."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Noreaga shared a few words about the event on his own Instagram page, making it known that he wasn't about to miss Busta's party for any reason. "I mean I changed my flight 7 times cause I had to see @bustarhymes on his special night so dope to see others spread the same love that I got for the legend!!!" he captions. "Also @jamescruz1 still running the program like we violator. United Nations type vibes."

Check out some of the pictures and footage from Busta Rhymes' bash below, and be sure to show some belated birthday appreciation to the Dungeon Dragon in the comments.