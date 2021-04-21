mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes Joins Stylo G On "Outta Space"

Aron A.
April 21, 2021 19:45
Stylo G Feat. Busta Rhymes

Stylo G and Busta Rhymes connect for a scorching hot banger.


Busta Rhymes made his triumphant return to hip-hop last year when he released his first album in eight years, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The project was a welcomed comeback of sorts and reminded many as to why Busta Rhymes is one of the most iconic artists to ever grace a microphone.

The rap-heavy stylings of the project had some sprinklings of dancehall with songs like "The Don & The Boss" with Vybz Kartel. This week, he came through with the assist on Stylo G's latest single, "Outta Space." There's a trap feel to The Fanatix production while both artists bring an old-school dancehall flow into the mix. 

Stylo and The Fanatix revealed that the song's title was inspired by Busta's flow because "[it] will always remind us of something not human and from outta space."

Check the song out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
When mi a shoot, mi nuh miss
24 K pon di wrist
Canada Goose in the six
N***a, I'm takin' a piss
She want a slice ah the cake
She blow pon the candle and then make a wish

Stylo G
Stylo G Busta Rhymes
