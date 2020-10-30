Busta Rhymes Honors Ol' Dirty Bastard With The "Slow Flow"

At the stroke of midnight, Busta Rhymes delivered his anticipated album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, a sequel to his acclaimed and apocalyptic third album. In the moments leading up to its release, Busta appeared to be experiencing a genuine emotional catharsis, a testament to the significance the project holds. And if early responses are any indication, the fans have immediately embraced the ambitious ELE2, which proudly embraces some of the game's enduring veterans -- dead or alive.

Case in point, Busta made sure to honor the Wu-Tang's fallen with the inclusion of Ol' Dirty Bastard on "Slow Flow," a highlight calling back to the days of Genesis and It Ain't Safe No More. Over some bouncy production from longtime collaborator Nottz, Busta sets the tone with some ODB hype-inducing vocals before proceeding to put on a clinic in rhyme. Though some surface-level fans have come to associate Bus-a-Bus with his chopper flow, his versatility remains one of his strongest suits -- case in point, the way he bodies his pockets throughout this early-album standout.

Check out the union between Wu-Tang and the Flipmode Squad right now, and sound off in the comments if you've been enjoying the Extinction Level Event 2 experience.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Pivotal moments, shit get critical haters

See what I make the DJ do to the fader, rest in peace to Roc Raida

Body ni**as now or later, traumatically major

Dramatically cater to niggas that want it and eat it

And live it and fart it just to open they vein and bleed it

I superseded the situation every time it's hard to defeat it