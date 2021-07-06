As one of hip-hop's most consistent veterans, Busta Rhymes has much to celebrate. Not only did he turn his life around following a near-death experience with polyps, but he also delivered one of the best albums of his career with Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God.

With the project's one-year anniversary steadily creeping up, Busta has been living it up to the fullest alongside several of his peers, having recently connected with his "Pass The Coivoissier" collaborator Diddy and Bryson Tiller for a hip-hop boy's night.

Busta made sure to share a few snapshots from the occasion on his Instagram page. "As we Celebrate Life, We hear y’all talking," captions Busta, alongside a slideshow of star-studded images. "Stay tuned." Lavish though their surroundings may be, at the end of the day, not even hip-hop royalty are above taking swigs from the everyman's universal goblet -- the red-plastic cup.

In another post, Busta also revealed that he had connected with his former collaborator Chris Brown, with whom he worked on the dexterous posse cut "Look At Me Now." While it's unclear as to whether or not the pair intend on connecting for another track, it's evident that Busta values his longstanding relationship with the r&b superstar. "The Dragon x @chrisbrownofficial It’s been a long time," captions Busta. "Just know."

If one didn't know any better, one might think that Busta is actively working on another project -- though perhaps it's too early to tell. Either way, it's wholesome to see the Flipmode legend enjoying himself to the fullest, so show some love to The Dragon in the comments below.