Busta Rhymes Brought Top-Shelf Swagger With Diddy & Pharrell On "Pass The Courvoisier Part II"

Over the past year and some change, there's been a massive debate surrounding a worthy opponent for Busta Rhymes. The legendary rapper's catalog is vast, providing smash singles over the course of his career, eye-popping visuals, and maintaining one of the sharpest pens in hip-hop. Fat Joe said it best: rappers are scared to face off against Busta in Verzuz.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Busta Rhymes' Genesis. The rapper delivered anthems on this project like "Break Ya Neck" -- one of Busta's best songs of all time. However, it also contained "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" ft. Diddy and Pharrell. Skateboard P's funky synth-layered production breeds high-energy which could only be matched by Busta Rhymes. While Pharrell held down the hook and Diddy provided some much-needed smooth talk to the equation, "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" can still set off any function on any given day, just off of the strength of Busta's delivery.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Diddy, like we done stumbled on a pot of gold now

Food spillin all out of the bowl now

Money thick and heart of the fold now

