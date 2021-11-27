mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes Brought Top-Shelf Swagger With Diddy & Pharrell On "Pass The Courvoisier Part II"

Aron A.
November 27, 2021 15:24
6.3K Views
63
4
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Pass The Courvoisier Part II (Remix)
Busta Rhymes Feat. Pharrell & Diddy

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
hottttt
64% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Busta Rhymes "Genesis."


Over the past year and some change, there's been a massive debate surrounding a worthy opponent for Busta Rhymes. The legendary rapper's catalog is vast, providing smash singles over the course of his career, eye-popping visuals, and maintaining one of the sharpest pens in hip-hop. Fat Joe said it best: rappers are scared to face off against Busta in Verzuz.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Busta Rhymes' Genesis. The rapper delivered anthems on this project like "Break Ya Neck" -- one of Busta's best songs of all time. However, it also contained "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" ft. Diddy and Pharrell. Skateboard P's funky synth-layered production breeds high-energy which could only be matched by Busta Rhymes. While Pharrell held down the hook and Diddy provided some much-needed smooth talk to the equation, "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" can still set off any function on any given day, just off of the strength of Busta's delivery.

Check the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Diddy, like we done stumbled on a pot of gold now
Food spillin all out of the bowl now 
Money thick and heart of the fold now

Busta Rhymes
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  3
  4
  6.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Busta Rhymes Pharrell Diddy
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Busta Rhymes Brought Top-Shelf Swagger With Diddy & Pharrell On "Pass The Courvoisier Part II"
63
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject