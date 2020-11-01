Busta Rhymes & Rick Ross Drop Knowledge In "Master Fard Muhammad" Visuals

Boss moves.

Busta Rhymes continued to add to his extensive catalog this past week with Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The project is massive, and is filled with great moments. A fan favorite so far has been “Master Fard Muhammad” featuring Rick Ross. The fans will be pleased to hear that Ross and Bus have come together to release visuals for the single.

The visuals focus on a young man who has been through some trauma. He finds solace in the embrace of Ross, Bus, and members of the Nation of Islam as the two rappers drop their bars. The single is named after Wallace Fard Muhammad, the founder of the Nation of Islam. Fard Muhammad helped create the nation before disappearing in 1934. It was at that time Elijah Muhammad stepped into the role of leader. Check out the visuals and let us know what you think in the comment section.