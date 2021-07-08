Metro Boomin and Busta Rhymes have been busy of late. In the case of the Atlanta producer, Metro Boomin has been cooking up new music with Freddie Gibbsand A$AP Rocky, for the albums SSS and All $miles respectively. He also teased some new music with J.I.D, and who can forget his sessions with Future, presumably for Monster 2.

As for Bus-a-Bus, it was recently confirmed that the Flipmode emcee has an upcoming collaboration with DaBaby, which will presumably drop sooner than later. He also implied that he'd be releasing new music on his Instagram page, though as rap fans know, "Stay Tuned" can have an abundance of different meanings.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Now, however, it would appear that Metro and Busta have joined forces for a recent studio session, bolstering the theory that fans will be receiving an ELE 2 follow-up at some point in the near future. HipHopDX's Twitter page shared a few images from the studio session, during which both parties appear to be focused in the control room. Perhaps it's safe to assume that they're listening to something they recently cooked up -- only time will tell.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

