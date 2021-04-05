On his 2002 album It Ain't Safe No More (a project that likely deserves revisitation) Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, and the Flipmode Squad connected for the slow-burning Rik Rok-produced love song "I Know What You Want." At the time of its release, the track went on to become Busta's highest-charting single, and today it has amassed over one-hundred-and-eighty-five million views on YouTube alone.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Busta later reconnected with Mariah Carey on Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, revisiting familiar territory on the sensual Rick Rock-produced duet "Where I Belong." While many were quick to bask in the nostalgia of the reunion, others felt that Busta and Mariah played it a little too safe, citing similarity to "I Know What You Want" both sonically and thematically. Regardless, Busta has opted to move forward with "Where I Belong" as the official next single from Extinction Level Event 2, confirming that he'll be dropping off the video on Wednesday, April 7th.

"IT’S TIME!! BRAND NEW SINGLE," writes Busta, his verbiage slightly misleading. "DROPPIN’ 4.7.21 12PM EST." Given that the song isn't exactly "new" at this point, it's entirely possible that we'll see Busta throw in a few goodies for the occasion -- perhaps even a leftover b-side from the fruitful ELE 2 recording sessions. Either way, look for Busta and Mariah Carey's "Where I Belong" to receive some new visuals this Wednesday -- sound off in the comments if you think Busta chose his single wisely.