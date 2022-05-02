Busta Rhymes and Dave Chappelle are teaming up for a new tour blending both comedy and music aptly titled the Dave & Busta Tour. The duo performed together at Netflix Is A Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend. Swizz Beatz, Usher, Ludacris, and Affion Crockett watched on from backstage.

Afterward, the two were spotted together at an afterparty with Thundercat, Affion Crockett, Deon Cole, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Sherzinger.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Chappelle announced the joint tour during a recent stand-up set with Chris Rock, which was shared on Instagram by Busta.

“There is nobody better than Busta Rhymes,” Rock says in the clip.

Chappelle adds, “Oh, I gotta tell you. Me and Busta are gonna start doing a tour together. It’s not even a show — it’s more like a party. It’s called Dave & Busta’s.”

“@davechappelle x The Dragon #DAVE&BUSTATOUR Stay tuned for dates comin’ soon!! The Blessing ain’t stoppin’!!!” Busta wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

This won't be the first time the legendary comedian has teamed up with the rapper. Back in 2014, Busta was one of the guests featured for Chappelle's string of shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Other artists included Kanye West, Nas and Erykah Badu.

The full schedule for Busta and Chappelle's tour together has yet to be announced.

