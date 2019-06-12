Over the last few days, fans, friends, collaborators, and family members of Bushwick Bill have paid tribute to the late Geto Boys icon. It was just days ago that Bushwick Bill, real name Richard Stephen Shaw, lost his battle with cancer. In early May, Shaw sat down for an interview with TMZ and shared that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment. The 52-year-old artist and producer had plans of touring, writing a book, and making another album so that even after he was gone, he could help create revenue streams for his children. Not long after that interview, the Geto Boys reunion tour was canceled and Shaw was reportedly back in the hospital. Weeks later, he died.

There have been plenty of kind words and prayers given and sent to Shaw and his loved ones, but an Atlanta News station wanted to honor him in their own way. WSBTV's Mark Arum and Fred Blankenship strategically included Shaw's lyrics into the traffic report. "Her name was Crystal, she played the quiet type but she said no big outbound delays," Arum said adding, "Givin' it to you straight from the heart of the streets, checking the 575 out of Cherokee and Cobb County."

Check out the reporters using lyrics from "Mind Playing Tricks On Me," "Ever So Clear," "Little Big Man," "Copper To Cash," and "Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta" below.