Burna Boy's Jiggy-ness Is On Full Display In Radiant "Pull Up" Visual

Burna Boy serves another visual from his AOTY contender, "African Giant."

If you've been cruising around this summer and haven't been playing Burna Boy's African Giant, you're doing it wrong. The Nigerian afro-fusion artist made his big break into the North American market this year with his highly anticipated album. Burna Boy surely didn't disappoint. At this point in the year, it can confidently be placed in the conversation for album of the year. Ahead of the album's release, he blessed fans with "Pull Up" and now, he comes through with a fresh set of visuals for the single. Burna Boy cruises around London in an old school Volkswagon with four gorgeous girls, making pit stops at Rocco's Pizza and the beach on the way.

Check out the new visual for Burna Boy's "Pull Up" above. African Giant is out now.