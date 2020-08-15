Burna Boy Teams Up With Vin Rock & Treach For "Naughty By Nature"

Burna Boy's made strides over the past year following the release of African Giant but this week, he returned with the follow-up, Twice As Tall executive produced by Diddy. There was skepticism about Diddy's involvement, though the final product proved to be an incredibly strong effort with an array of guest features to assist Burna Boy.

Stormzy and Chris Martin were among the major UK names attached to the project but one of the more surprising features is from Naughty By Nature, a group Burna grew up. Smooth afrobeats production gives Burna Boy all the room to deliver a celebratory anthem while Naughty By Nature's Vin Rock and Treach bring some rightful braggadocio to the equation.

"Growing up they were definitely one of my favorite groups and I literally grew up listening to these man, so it might sound crazy or impossible to have them on my album all this time later, but I swear to you: Nothing is really impossible," Burna Boy told Apple about the collab.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard I'm a earner, had to earn a burner

Trigga n***a, Naughty Nation, marshal arsenal

Never had to use burner-burners

I'm a changed man, still on the gun range

Singing karaoke, wife wearing Dolce

Black fist, pick stuck in my gold teeth