mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Teams Up With Vin Rock & Treach For "Naughty By Nature"

Aron A.
August 15, 2020 16:10
67 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Naughty By Nature
Burna Boy Feat. Naughty By Nature

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Afrobeats meets classic hip-hop when Burna Boy and Naughty By Nature connect on wax.


Burna Boy's made strides over the past year following the release of African Giant but this week, he returned with the follow-up, Twice As Tall executive produced by Diddy. There was skepticism about Diddy's involvement, though the final product proved to be an incredibly strong effort with an array of guest features to assist Burna Boy. 

Stormzy and Chris Martin were among the major UK names attached to the project but one of the more surprising features is from Naughty By Nature, a group Burna grew up. Smooth afrobeats production gives Burna Boy all the room to deliver a celebratory anthem while Naughty By Nature's Vin Rock and Treach bring some rightful braggadocio to the equation. 

"Growing up they were definitely one of my favorite groups and I literally grew up listening to these man, so it might sound crazy or impossible to have them on my album all this time later, but I swear to you: Nothing is really impossible," Burna Boy told Apple about the collab.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Heard I'm a earner, had to earn a burner
Trigga n***a, Naughty Nation, marshal arsenal
Never had to use burner-burners
I'm a changed man, still on the gun range
Singing karaoke, wife wearing Dolce
Black fist, pick stuck in my gold teeth

Burna Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  67
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Burna Boy Naughty By Nature
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Burna Boy Teams Up With Vin Rock & Treach For "Naughty By Nature"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject