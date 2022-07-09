Burna Boy Taps Kehlani & Blxst For "Solid"

On Friday (July 8), Burna Boy returned with his sixth album Love, Damini, and within its first 24 hours, fans have had the record on repeat. The Nigerian, multi-hyphenate entertainer called on artists like Ed Sheeran, Khalid, J Balvin, J Hus, Popcaan, and more to help round out the record—a project that he said was a birthday present to himself.

One standout track that has quickly become a fan favorite is "Solid" featuring California hitmakers Kehlani and Blxst, and the song was even produced by the latter.

Meanwhile, in a related interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 while promoting his album, Burna touched on his life philosophy and connecting with others in the purest form.

"We are all the same yet so different. People don't understand that's the beauty of planet earth, man," he said. "It's the diversity and the fact that you can go and explore and find out and learn and implement and all types of... That's the beauty of the world, man, right down to the beginning of time, from when they discovered boats, that they could go places and find land on boats. You understand? That's what the world was about. It's been about."

If you haven't already, make sure to stream Love, Damini, and check out "Solid" with Kehlani and Blxst below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's your choice, get a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

You know the bag gotta keep on coming in

Promise the only time I need to run it up again

I gotta make the streets freeze 'fore the summer end

I hope you understand, bring you back another win, yeah