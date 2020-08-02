mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Burna Boy Takes It Slow On Sam Smith's "My Oasis"

Aron A.
August 02, 2020 12:06
My Oasis
Sam Smith Feat. Burna Boy

Sam Smith taps the African Giant himself for their new collaboration, "My Oasis,"


Remember when Burna Boy went in on Coachella for printing his name in small font on the 2019 poster? He declared he was an African Giant and would like his name to reflect that on the bill. Just a few short months after his performance, he became a global superstar and it's evident by the type of collaborations he's hopping on these days.

As the sounds of afrobeats continue to influence popular music across the globe, Sam Smith enlisted Burna Boy for their brand new collaboration, "My Oasis." Sam Smith's soulful vocals glide over the wavy production before Burna Boy steals the show on the second verse. It's a bit slower than what we're used to hearing from Burna Boy but evidently, his versatility is his strong suit.

Quotable Lyrics
Wait a minute, tell me why you're movin' like that
Na, you wey I choose, but you make it so hard
I gave you my heart, you're makin' it so dark
But there's nothing I can do when it comes to you

Sam Smith Burna Boy
