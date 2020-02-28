Burna Boy Sets A Fire On New Song "Odogwu"

Ever since African Giant hit the mainstream it's been nothing but a ride for Nigerian afrobeat virtuoso Burna Boy. Never failing to draw infectious rhythms from his motherland, percussive and lush in their arrangements, Burna has quickly solidified himself as one of the game's most capable melodists. Today marks the arrival of his new single "Odogwu," the first release of 2020 and another promising chapter in his growing repertoire of hits.

Like many of his bangers, "Odogwu" is restrained, inviting listeners to willingly venture into his world. Frequent collaborator Kel P keeps the groove going with a simple drum and bassline, sprinkled with a playful guitar riff overtop. Reading the instrumental well, Burna pulls back and lets the music steer his course. "When I reach Igbo land them calling me Odogwu," he sings, his flex emphasized by deep harmonies; "Odogwu" is a Nigerian word expressing "leader," a testament to Burna's status as a local hero.

We can only hope this latest single is the first pebble in a proverbial rockslide; not to be greedy, but a follow-up to African Giant would be much appreciated. He's already ushered a new audience into the world of afrobeat, and Burna Boy's reach is only set to get bigger. Check this one out now, and sound off.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

When I reach Igbo land them calling me Odogwu

And as I enter the town I put am for agu

And nobody can stop you, na so we dey fly pass oh

Over any obstacle e be Odogwu