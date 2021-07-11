Burna Boy is an international star. His rise to fame came alongside the obsession with afro-beats style music. Although he's world-renowned, not everyone in the industry knows his face.

Bia, who is becoming a star in her own right, just dropped off the "Whole Lotta Money" remix with Nicki Minaj. The two artists did an Instagram live session together to promote the song recently, and when she was questioned about Burna Boy, she had a curious response.

Bia was asked about Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy and Wizkid, to which she said, “I don’t know what they all look like.” Fans thought she was sending hate, so she quickly changed responded further online, tweeting, "I said I don’t know what they all look like doesn’t mean I don’t know their music ð¤ð§¡ð³ð¬ I didn’t mean to offend anyone ðð¾ #LOVE"

Burna Boy seemed to respond to the situation with a tweet of his own. "That babe wey nor know our face don dey my dms since 2018 o. ðð¤£ ð¤£," wrote the artist.

“I’ve sold out every venue I’ve ever been booked for since 2018," he continued. "Most of them 2 or three nights back to back. This next chapter of my Life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I’m in only ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS worldwide. DREAMS come TRUE for REAL.”